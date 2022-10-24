Logo
Soccer-Superb Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao
Soccer-Superb Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 23, 2022 FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele in action with Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 23, 2022 FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele scores their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
24 Oct 2022 05:14AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 05:14AM)
(Reuters) - Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

The hosts scored three times in 10 minutes in the first half, starting with Dembele's towering header from close range in the 12th minute.

The French forward then put Roberto through with some brilliant one touch build-up play in the 18th minute, with the Spanish full back's strike bouncing in off a defender past a helpless Unai Simon.

Four minutes later, Dembele ran down the right channel before crossing to Lewandowski who swivelled and finished with a powerful shot.

Barca took their foot off the gas after the break but there was still time for Dembele to deliver another assist less than 20 minutes before the end, playing the ball in from the left touchline for Torres to score from close range.

Source: Reuters

