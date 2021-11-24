Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer: Ten-man Gremio come back to draw with Flamengo in Brazil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer: Ten-man Gremio come back to draw with Flamengo in Brazil

24 Nov 2021 10:39AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 12:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil : Gremio fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with Flamengo on Tuesday despite having a man sent off in the second half, securing a valuable point in their fight against relegation from Brazil’s Serie A.

Flamengo, who play in the Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras on Saturday, selected a team made up largely of reserves but still went ahead with a double from Vitinho after 58 and 74 minutes.

Hosts Gremio had Jhonata Robert sent off after 60 minutes but pulled a goal back through Miguel Borja 15 minutes later.

Gremio's substitute goalkeeper Brenno was also red carded while on the bench for arguing with officials before his team grabbed an equaliser through Ferreira after 82 minutes.

Gremio, on 36 points, are third from bottom of Serie A, with four teams to be relegated.

Flamengo are second, eight points behind Atletico Mineiro with four games remaining.

(This story has been corrected to clarify one red card was for player on the bench)

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us