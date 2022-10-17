Logo
Sport

Soccer-Union outclass Dortmund with Haberer double to open up five-point lead
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 16, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Janik Haberer in action with Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 16, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scores their second goal past Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 16, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck in action with 1. FC Union Berlin's Jordan Siebatcheu REUTERS/Lisi Niesner DFL
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 16, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro in action with 1. FC Union Berlin's Rani Khedira REUTERS/Lisi Niesner DFL
17 Oct 2022 01:33AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 01:33AM)
BERLIN : Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open up a five-point gap at the top of the league table.

Haberer first pounced when Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel miskicked the ball, to tap in from close range in the eighth minute and then drilled in another with a powerful shot from the edge the box in the 21st.

Dortmund's backline was leaking like a sieve in the first half and the visitors were lucky to go into the break with just a two-goal deficit as Union's Sheraldo Becker wreaked havoc down the wing.

They improved after the break and Kobel redeemed himself for his first-half error with a full-stretch save to stop a Timo Baumgartl header but they completely lacked ideas in attack to threaten the hosts.

The win put leaders Union, who have the league's best defence, on 23 points, five ahead of Freiburg who have 18 and face Bayern Munich, on 16, later on Sunday.

Dortmund's fourth league loss of the season saw them drop to eighth on 16.

Source: Reuters

