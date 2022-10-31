Logo
Sport

Soccer-Union score stoppage time winner against Gladbach to stay top
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 30, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Kevin Behrens scores their first goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - August 29, 2021 1. FC Union Berlin's Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - January 30, 2021 1. FC Union Berlin's Robin Knoche celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/John Macdougall
31 Oct 2022 12:37AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 12:37AM)
BERLIN : Union Berlin scored a stoppage-time winner through Danilho Doekhi on Sunday to snatch a 2-1 win over visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach and remain top of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Bayern Munich.

Kevin Behrens's powerful header levelled the score in the 79th for Union, avoiding a second consecutive loss for the club, who have surprisingly led the title race for more than a month, before Doekhi's last-gasp winner.

Union are on 26 with Bayern on 25 points following their 6-2 win over Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Gladbach's Nico Elvedi headed in for the lead in the 33rd minute from a Lars Stindl corner, with the visitors controlling possession in the first half.

The hosts, who lost last week to VfL Bochum, pushed forward after the break and earned the equaliser when Behrens beat keeper Tobias Sippel 11 minutes from the end.

Union then put the ball in the net again but Christopher Trimmel's 87th-minute header was overruled by the VAR before Doekhi got the winner with the last move of the game.

Source: Reuters

