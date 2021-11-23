Logo
Soccer: United caretaker Carrick relishing the challenge
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Manchester United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - January 20, 2021 Manchester United assistant coach Michael Carrick during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Rose.
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 22, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and coach Michael Carrick look on. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
23 Nov 2021 01:49PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 01:44PM)
Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he has limited time to make an impact in the role but is relishing the challenge ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group game at Villarreal.

United sacked https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/manchester-united-sack-manager-solskjaer-2021-11-21 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a run of five defeats in seven Premier League games left them eighth.

Former United player Carrick, who was a member of Solskjaer's coaching staff, is in charge until the club appoint an interim manager to lead the side through to the end of the season.

"To see Ole lose his job was tough for me and a lot of people at the club," Carrick told British media on Monday.

"It was a bit of a rush then to organise training and speak to the players and carry out the day's work. It's a limited time, I'm well aware of that, but it's a challenge that I'm relishing at the moment.

"(Villarreal) is a big game for both teams at this stage of the competition, and we can't hide from that. But it's one to go out and enjoy."

United are top of Group F with seven points from four games, level on points with LaLiga side Villarreal, who they beat 2-1 at Old Trafford in September.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

