Soccer - US 777 partners acquires full ownership of Italy's Genoa soccer club
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Heads of Serie A teams meet in Milan - Palazzo Parigi, Milan, Italy - May 11, 2021 Genoa chairman Enrico Preziosi arrives at the hotel ahead of the meeting REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

23 Sep 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 06:27PM)
MILAN : U.S investment firm 777 Partners said on Thursday it had acquired full ownership of Italy's oldest soccer club, Genoa, from businessman Enrico Preziosi.

777 Partners will purchase 99.9per cent of the club's capital, inject fresh funds and "will assume certain related liabilities,", it said in a statement, without giving financial details of the deal.

Preziosi, head of Italian toy manufacturer Giochi Preziosi, took over in 2003 when the club was in Serie B. It was promoted four years later and has stayed in Italy's top Serie A league ever since.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters

