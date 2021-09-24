Soccer - Willock, Lascelles add to Newcastle injury woes

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock will miss their clash with Watford this weekend due to a toe injury, while skipper Jamaal Lascelles faces two weeks out with a thigh problem, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday.

The duo join Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Freddie Woodman and Jonjo Shelvey on the injured list, leaving Newcastle - who are chasing their first win of the season - with selection issues ahead of their match at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

"Willock's injury was a complete fluke. He kicked the ground and damaged his toe. He'll not make this week and it'll be touch and go for next week as well," Bruce told reporters.

"Lascelles' is a muscle injury. He tried yesterday but it was no good so it'll be a couple of weeks.

"Look, you have a squad of 25 but when six are out it's not that great is it? It's how we adapt to it and get on with it."

Newcastle are 18th in the table with two points after five games while Watford are 11th with six points and seeking their third win of the season.

