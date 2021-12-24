Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Zaha recalled to Ivory Coast squad for Africa Cup of Nations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Zaha recalled to Ivory Coast squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Soccer - Zaha recalled to Ivory Coast squad for Africa Cup of Nations

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Southampton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 15, 2021 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

24 Dec 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been included in Ivory Coast's squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The recall comes after coach Patrice Beaumelle did not pick the 29-year-old for World Cup qualifiers in November, saying Zaha had opted out and wanted to "reflect on the rest of his international career".

Zaha responded to Beaumelle's comments at the time by saying that representing his country was something he would "never, ever take for granted".

Zaha has scored five goals in 16 appearances for Palace in the Premier League this season.

Ivory Coast, winners in 1992 and 2015, will compete in Group E with Algeria, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea at the tournament, which gets underway on Jan. 9.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us