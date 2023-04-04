Logo
Sport

Soderling steps down as Sweden's Davis Cup captain
Soderling steps down as Sweden's Davis Cup captain

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup Qualifiers - Sweden v Chile - Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden - March 6, 2020. Sweden's coach Robin Soderling reacts. TT News Agency/Erik Simander via REUTERS

04 Apr 2023 02:00AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 02:00AM)
Former world number four Robin Soderling has stepped down from his role as Sweden's Davis Cup captain due to health reasons, the Swedish Tennis Association said on Monday.

Two-time French Open finalist Soderling was appointed Sweden's Davis Cup captain in 2019, twice leading them into the Finals tournament.

"With his knowledge, experience and great commitment, he has done a fantastic job as captain and I hope that in the future we will see Robin in a new role in Swedish tennis," said Christer Sjoo, the federation's secretary general.

Former captain Jonah Hedsberg will take up the role on an interim basis.

Seven-times winners Sweden have been drawn into Group A for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals along with champions Canada, Italy and Chile. Their matches will take place in Bologna from Sept. 12-17.

Source: Reuters

