Sodhi sets NZ men's domestic record with tight spell
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 New Zealand's Ish Sodhi REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

20 Dec 2021 02:19PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 02:15PM)
Spinner Ish Sodhi recorded the most economical figures in New Zealand men's domestic cricket on Monday with his 2-5 from four overs securing a six-wicket victory for Northern Brave over Auckland Aces in the Super Smash Twenty20 competition.

Sodhi's miserly spell, as well as three-wicket hauls by Anurag Verma (3-14) and Frederick Walker (3-10), restricted Auckland to 92 from 17.2 overs, a total the Northern Brave batters chased down in 15.1 overs.

Leg spinner Sodhi's effort came only two days after Otago Spark's Eden Carson produced the second-most economical figures among women in New Zealand with 1-5 against Central Hinds.

Those figures follow Melie Kerr's national record of 4-4, New Zealand Cricket said.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

