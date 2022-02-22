Marathoner Soh Rui Yong apologises to SNOC after exclusion from Singapore team for SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong apologised to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Tuesday (Feb 22) after he was excluded from the Singapore team for the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi.

The SNOC said last week that Soh was excluded because his conduct and behaviour have "continued to fall short" of the standards it expects of and holds its athletes to.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Soh said he decided to apologise so "we can resolve our differences" and move forward "in the best interests of Singapore sports".

"I fully recognise that athletes representing Singapore should do our best to serve as a role model to our youth," he wrote.

"In my view, that includes standing up for what is right, no matter the cost. However, I acknowledge that I could have handled certain disputes in the past differently.

"I could have been more respectful and sensitive in my approach. For that I apologise and will do better."