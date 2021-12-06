Singaporean runner Soh Rui Yong breaks national marathon record, meets qualifying mark for 2022 Asian Games

SINGAPORE: Singaporean long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong broke his own national record for the marathon when he competed in the Valencia Marathon on Sunday (Dec 5).

According to the Valencia Marathon's website, Soh logged an official time of 2:22:59. Soh’s time bettered the mark of 2:23:44 he set at the Seoul Marathon in March 2019.

“I trained hard then I raced hard. You can do it too!” Soh said in a Facebook post. “Love you Maraton Valencia! The crazy winds made the race super tough, but the crowd support was amazing and willed us through.”

The race was won by Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono, who finished with a time of 2:05:12.

With his performance in Spain, Soh met the Singapore Athletics nomination standard timing for next year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou.

According to Singapore Athletics, the nomination standard timing for the Games is 2:23:42. This matches the timing of the sixth-placed runner at the 2018 Games.

This comes a week after Soh hit the qualifying mark set for the 10,000m at the Asiad.

The 30-year-old was also well within the nomination standard timing for the marathon at the next SEA Games, which was set at 2:33:08, corresponding with the bronze-medal timing from the 2019 Games.

Soh is a two-time SEA Games marathon champion, having claimed the gold in 2015 and 2017, however, his nomination for the 2019 event was rejected by the Singapore National Olympic Council.

In addition to his marathon mark, Soh is the current holder of the national records for the 5,000m, the 10,000m and the half marathon, and set a national-best time over 2.4km in September.

The 31st SEA Games will take place in Hanoi from May 12 to May 23, 2022, after it was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19th Asian Games will be held later in the year from Sep 10 to Sep 25.