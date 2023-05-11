Athletics: Soh Rui Yong ends Singapore's 40-year wait for SEA Games medal in men’s 10,000m

PHNOM PENH: Runner Soh Rui Yong clinched a silver medal in the Southeast Asian Games' men’s 10,000m race at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on Thursday (May 11).

The Singaporean finished in 31:10.70, behind Indonesia’s Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon (31:08.85) to take his first podium finish of the Games.

Pending official confirmation, Soh has broken his own national record in the event (31:12.05).

The country's last medallist in the men's 10,000m was Jagtar Singh, who won bronze at the 1983 Games.