Athletics: Soh Rui Yong ends Singapore's 40-year wait for SEA Games medal in men’s 10,000m

PHNOM PENH: Runner Soh Rui Yong clinched a silver medal in the Southeast Asian Games' men’s 10,000m race at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on Thursday (May 11).
The Singaporean finished in 31:10.70, behind Indonesia’s Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon (31:08.85) to take his first podium finish of the Games.
Pending official confirmation, Soh has broken his own national record in the event (31:12.05).
The country's last medallist in the men's 10,000m was Jagtar Singh, who won bronze at the 1983 Games.
This is Soh’s second event of the Games.
Earlier this week, he marked his return by finishing fourth in the men’s 5,000m final.
The event was won by Thailand’s Kieran Tuntivate in 14:34.77, while Philippines’ Sonny Montenegro Wagdos took second in 14:36.45 and Indonesia’s Robi Syianturi clinched bronze in 14:43.4.
Soh clocked 14:48.4 while teammate Jeevaneesh Soundararajah finished 15th in 15:51.6.
Soh's timing was just short of his national record of 14:44.21 set in 2021. It is still his best finish at the Games in the event, having finished fifth in 2017 (15:16.5).
Singapore has clinched two athletics gold medals at the Games so far, with sprinter Shanti Pereira (women’s 200m) and Ang Chen Xiang (men’s 110m hurdles) winning their events.
Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube