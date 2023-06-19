CNA Explains: How are athletes selected to represent Singapore at major games?

For the SEA Games, athletes need to have achieved at least a third place at the last edition of the event. For team sports, they should currently be ranked third among SEA Games countries.

Athletes or teams who miss the qualifying standard "marginally", but show potential to equal or surpass it in time for the Games, can be selected too.

These achievements should take place at NSA-sanctioned championships and trials, but NSAs can submit achievements from overseas championships and meets, for athletes studying in overseas tertiary institutions. However, these have to be “properly accredited and sanctioned” to be accepted.

At the same time, SNOC’s selection criteria also includes a section from the Olympic Charter, stating that "selection shall be based not only on the sports performance of an athlete, but also on his ability to serve as an example to the sporting youth of his country”.

SNOC's constitution also states that one of the objectives of the Council is to ensure observance of the Olympic Charter.

WHAT ARE "OTHER CONSIDERATIONS" BY SNOC?

According to SNOC, “qualities” of athletes will also be taken into consideration during the selection process for both SEA Games and Asian Games.

These include attitude and behaviour towards coaches, teammates, fellow athletes, officials and sports administrators whether in relation to sporting matters or otherwise; "general" conduct and character which may affect the reputation, image, values or best interests of the athlete or the sport; and past disciplinary record.

Other considerations are:

Current skill level and fitness; and character

Level of commitment and attendance

Potential for future development

Ability to demonstrate team spirit and work well with teammates and officials;

And other non-performance related qualities as the selectors may consider to be relevant.

Former national sprinter UK Shyam agreed that athlete selection should take into consideration both sporting performance and personal conduct.

"There's no reason that it (has) to be viewed in binaries or black or white, because being an athlete is a lot more complex than winning medals," said Shyam, who was speaking generally rather than on Soh's case.

Every vocation has a code of conduct which individuals have to follow, and athletes are not excluded from this, added Shyam, who still holds Singapore's 100m national record at 10.37s.

"Just as we expect the administrators to do certain things and they are held by certain standards, whether it is about principles of consistency or fairness, it is a mutual relationship. There are also duties and expectations of conduct on our part," he told CNA.

"It's a privilege to represent the country and the system in many instances provides us with opportunities and funding, so athletes also have duties to fulfil. We are the face of the country and the sport."

At the same time, the nature of an individual's infractions must also be considered when an assessment is made, he pointed out.