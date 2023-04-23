After prolonged absence, Singapore's water polo team and runner Soh Rui Yong are ready for their SEA Games comeback

“Generally, distance runners in their early 20s will compete in the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m for many years and then in their 30s, they switch over to the marathon when their bodies are older and they don't quite have that speed anymore. For me, I’m doing it in reverse!” said Soh.

And there is a big difference between competing in the 5,000m and 10,000m and a marathon, he added.

“It’s a new challenge, it’s almost like starting on a clean slate. For me, personally, there's no expectation going into a 5,000 and 10,000m because it's not like I’ve won before and I’m trying to do it again.”

Competing in both events will also allow him to better integrate with the rest of the team at the Games, said Soh.

"In the marathon, you're always by yourself, sometimes it's not even in the same city," he said. "(In other track disciplines) there's the element of even though you're not doing the same event, you're in the same hotel, you get to interact together. But for the marathon, you're always kind of by yourself."

Among the high-profile incidents Soh has been involved in over the years was a dispute with teammate Ashley Liew after the 2015 SEA Games marathon event, over the latter's account of events relating to his act of sportsmanship.

This led to a defamation suit by Liew against Soh, which Soh lost and had to pay Liew damages of S$180,000 (US$135,000). Soh then appealed and lost that case as well.

During the 2017 SEA Games, Soh had a disagreement with SNOC over its regulations regarding sponsors, which prohibited Team Singapore athletes from using their names for "promotional or advertising purposes" without permission.

But last year, Soh apologised twice - in February and October - to SNOC over his past statements and disagreements with the council. He also stated his wish to "put the past behind" and race for Singapore again.

While a lot has changed, Soh is still the same person. He continues to post on social media, engages with netizens and speaks up on issues close to his heart.

During this reporter's conversation with Soh, one of the topics which came up was how some Singaporeans misconstrue being outspoken as being arrogant.

"In Singapore culture, generally our culture is - don't stand out, don't speak up, just sit down and shut up," he said. But the culture of simply following the system does not apply in sports, Soh added.

"In sports, you actually need things to differentiate yourself from the rest in order to have that competitive advantage. You need that mindset that you are better, you need that swagger in a certain way in order to have that dominance," he said.

The same personality which would be "misunderstood" in Singapore, would be largely embraced and celebrated in countries such as the US or Jamaica, he pointed out.

LOVE FOR THE SPORT

Ultimately, there is a common thread that binds Lee and Soh - the love for their sport.