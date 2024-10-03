Solanke back in England squad seven years after only cap

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has been named in England interim manager Lee Carsley's squad for next week's Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

Solanke, whose only senior cap came in a friendly against Brazil in 2017, has scored in his last three games for Spurs, who he joined from Bournemouth in a deal worth up to 65 million pounds ($85.25 million) in August.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham returns to the squad having missed the opening two Nations League games because of injury, while Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Phil Foden and Chelsea's Cole Palmer also return.

There was no place for Tottenham midfielder James Maddison or Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Carsley has enjoyed two wins since taking over after the resignation of Gareth Southgate following Euro 2024, with his England side defeating Ireland and Finland.

England are second in Group B2 with six points from two games behind Greece on goal difference. Finland and Ireland have yet to earn a point. Carsley's side host the Greeks at Wembley on Oct. 10 before visiting Finland three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice

Forwards: Anthony Gordo, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins

($1 = 0.7625 pounds)