Solanke earns Bournemouth point at home to West Ham
Sport

Solanke earns Bournemouth point at home to West Ham

Solanke earns Bournemouth point at home to West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 12, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Solanke earns Bournemouth point at home to West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 12, 2023 West Ham United's Maxwel Cornet shakes hands with AFC Bournemouth's Joe Rothwell after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
Solanke earns Bournemouth point at home to West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 12, 2023 West Ham United's Maxwel Cornet in action with AFC Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi REUTERS/Ian Walton
Solanke earns Bournemouth point at home to West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 12, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Neto receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Ian Walton
12 Aug 2023 11:59PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2023 12:23AM)
BOURNEMOUTH, England: A late equaliser by Dominic Solanke ensured Bournemouth's new manager Andoni Iraola marked his first game in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United on Saturday (Aug 12).

Jarrod Bowen's superbly taken goal, curled in with his left foot just after halftime, had put the visitors ahead.

But Bournemouth worked tirelessly to get back into the match and were rewarded when Solanke pounced on a wayward shot in the area to round Alphonse Areola for a tap-in.

West Ham will feel it was two points dropped after they twice hit the woodwork, once with Tomas Soucek in the first half and again late on when Lucas Paqueta's low shot hit the post.

Source: Reuters

