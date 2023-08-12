Solanke earns Bournemouth point at home to West Ham

BOURNEMOUTH, England: A late equaliser by Dominic Solanke ensured Bournemouth's new manager Andoni Iraola marked his first game in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United on Saturday (Aug 12).

Jarrod Bowen's superbly taken goal, curled in with his left foot just after halftime, had put the visitors ahead.

But Bournemouth worked tirelessly to get back into the match and were rewarded when Solanke pounced on a wayward shot in the area to round Alphonse Areola for a tap-in.

West Ham will feel it was two points dropped after they twice hit the woodwork, once with Tomas Soucek in the first half and again late on when Lucas Paqueta's low shot hit the post.