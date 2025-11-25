Logo
Sold-out Las Vegas GP shows F1 'at its best,' Prazer says
Nov 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Fans watch from the stands during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - November 22, 2025 General view of Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrating on the podium after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix along with second placed McLaren's Lando Norris and third placed Mercedes' George Russell REUTERS/Daniel Cole
25 Nov 2025 08:10AM
The Las Vegas Grand Prix was a sell-out with more than 300,000 fans attending across three days, organisers said on Monday, while hailing the event as a showcase of the sport's global appeal and the city's status as a premier entertainment destination.

"We are incredibly proud of what this sold-out Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered," Emily Prazer, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, told Reuters in an email, adding that it showed "Formula One at its very best."

"We elevated the guest experience at every turn and created iconic cultural moments that could only happen in Las Vegas, all while staying firmly rooted in what matters most - the race."

F1 officials said they were still gathering final attendance numbers.

The splashy night race along the Las Vegas Strip, which debuted in 2023 after eight months of disruptive construction, had attendance dip last year amid complaints about high ticket prices, which organisers sought to remedy this year.

This year's race featured an intense, rain-soaked qualifying session but clear skies and huge crowds arrived for Saturday's race, in which the title hopes of winning driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull were revived after the shock disqualification of McLaren's Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.

Las Vegas has had an economic downturn in 2025 and city officials had hoped the race would act as a stabilizing force for its tourism industry just as visitor demand has shown signs of weakening.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has said it is open to extending the race past 2027, which is as far as the current deal goes, but said doing so would require additional infrastructure investment.

Drivers praised Las Vegas but said the quality of the 3.8-mile track and the race's placement on the busy F1 calendar could be improved.

Source: Reuters
