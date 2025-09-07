Soler takes Vuelta stage 14 with solo climbing attack, Vingegaard keeps red

SOMIEDO, Spain :Spain's Marc Soler left the competition far behind with a solo attack on a climactic category one climb to win stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday as Jonas Vingegaard retained his lead in the general classification with a second-place finish.

Soler (UAE Team Emirates XRG) left his sole chaser Johannes Staune-Mittet behind on the final 16.9km climb to La Farrapona in the 139.5km mountainous ride from Aviles, opening a gap of more than a minute at the front.

Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) made a late push, finishing 39 seconds behind Soler as Portugal's Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) followed the Dane to the finish line to stay second in the race for the red jersey.