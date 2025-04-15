Solo mission: Clapcich aims to make sailing history with Vendee bid

Italian skipper Francesca Clapcich has set her sights on a sailing first, announcing a campaign for the 2028 Vendee Globe that would make her the only person to compete in the sport's four most prestigious events.

Backed by 11th Hour Racing, Clapcich aims to complete an unprecedented career "grand slam" by adding the solo round-the-world race to her already impressive record that includes the Olympics, America's Cup and The Ocean Race.

"For this first attempt at the Vendee Globe I need a boat that has proven itself to be fast and also reliable," Clapcich told Yachting World magazine.

"We've chosen Team Malizia to be our Technical Partner as they know the boat inside and out and will be able to set me up in the best possible way for an intensive immersion into this world of solo IMOCA offshore sailing."

IMOCA racing is a type of offshore yacht racing featuring high-tech 60-foot monohull sailboats, often sailed solo or with a small crew in challenging ocean races.

Clapcich will take the helm of Boris Herrmann's IMOCA Malizia-seaexplorer after August's The Ocean Race Europe, beginning her qualification journey with October's Transat Cafe L'OR (formerly Transat Jacques Vabre).

The 36-year-old's sailing career already spans multiple disciplines, having represented Italy in the Laser Radial at London 2012 and the 49erfx at Rio 2016, before helming for American Magic in the 2024 Women's America's Cup and winning The Ocean Race with 11th Hour Racing in 2023.

French sailor Charlie Dalin won the 2024–2025 Vendee Globe, completing the solo, non-stop, unassisted around-the-world race in a record time of 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds.

