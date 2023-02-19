Logo
Solomon strikes late to give Fulham a win at Brighton
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 18, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister shoots at goal from a free kick REUTERS/Chris Radburn

19 Feb 2023 01:08AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2023 01:08AM)
BRIGHTON, England : Manor Solomon secured a smash-and-grab 1-0 Premier League victory for Fulham at Brighton & Hove Albion in the battle of European qualification hopefuls on the south coast on Saturday.

Israel international Solomon struck in the 88th minute after Brighton had dominated throughout the contest, sending Marco Silva's side above the hosts into sixth place in the table.

Brighton, who had gone five games unbeaten in the league, were left to rue a failure to take their chances with 20 goal attempts compared to just five for Fulham.

Facundo Buonanotte and Solly March both had the ball in the net for Brighton but were denied by offside flags.

Fulham have 38 points from 24 games, one point behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while Brighton have 35 points having played 22 games.

Source: Reuters

