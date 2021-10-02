Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Solskjaer defends Sancho after Southgate's remarks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Solskjaer defends Sancho after Southgate's remarks

Solskjaer defends Sancho after Southgate's remarks
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester United Training - Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland - September 13, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jadon Sancho during training REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
Solskjaer defends Sancho after Southgate's remarks
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Villarreal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 29, 2021 Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in action with Villarreal's Juan Foyth REUTERS/Phil Noble
02 Oct 2021 01:14PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2021 01:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed England coach Gareth Southgate's questions over Jadon Sancho's form and said the winger will soon be a "top player".

Southgate named Sancho in his squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers but said that the 21-year-old's selection was "probably not" deserved if based on his performances over the last few weeks.

Sancho flourished at Borussia Dortmund but has struggled for game time at United following his 73 million pounds (US$98.88 million) transfer in the summer, and has drawn criticism for some of his performances.

But Solskjaer defended Sancho, praising his display in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League group stage.

"Was that interview (with Southgate) done before Wednesday night?" Solskjaer said before Saturday's Premier League home game with Everton. "Jadon was exceptional, he was electric, the crowd loved him.

"I think he felt that connection with the crowd, and that is what we want from him, to be direct, positive, go past players numerous times."

Sancho played a limited role in England's run to the European Championship final in the summer and missed World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland with an injury.

He has yet to score for United, having started only two of his five Premier League games and featured three times in Cup competitions.

"Yeah he's not scored yet but that night I thought, 'Yeah that's Jadon' and we're going to see loads of that," Solskjaer added.

"And Gareth has also said it's important Jadon knows they believe in him. They have invested time in him. He will be a top player. Performances are going to come."

(US$1 = 0.7383 pounds)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us