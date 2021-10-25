Solskjaer says Liverpool thrashing was his "darkest day"

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Sunday's (Oct 24) 5-0 hammering at home to Liverpool the "darkest day" he has had as manager of the club but said he had no intention of quitting his role.

United were 4-0 down at halftime after woeful defending against the deadly Liverpool attack, led by hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah.

"It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players," said the Norwegian who took over at the club in December 2018.

"We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't give a team like Liverpool those chances but unfortunately we did.

"The whole performance was not good enough. We created openings, they had chances and they have been clinical. The third goal decided the game," he added.

"You can look at last season, we lose to Spurs (Tottenham Hotspur) 6-1 - this is worse, miles worse. This is miles worse for me as a Manchester lad. I've just got to say we have to get over this as quickly as we can."

United are without a win in their last four games and are now eight points behind leaders Chelsea, a position which will increase the calls from some quarters for a change of manager.

But Solskjaer said that there was no question of him throwing in the towel.

"I have come too far, we have come too far as a group. We are too close to give up now," he said.

However, he conceded that he now has a difficult task in getting the team back on the right track.

"It is going to be a difficult one. The players will be low but there's loads of characters there," he said.

"We know we are rock bottom, we can't feel any worse than this. Let's see where we take it."