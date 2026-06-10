Somali soccer referee on his way back home after being denied entry into United States

June 9 : Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied a chance to make his World Cup debut after being barred from entering the United States, thanked FIFA, CAF and the Somali people on Tuesday as he prepared to return home.

Artan had been expected to become the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup match, but a FIFA spokesperson said he would not be able to train or officiate at the tournament after he was not allowed to enter the United States over the weekend.

Speaking to Reuters at Istanbul Airport before boarding a flight to Somalia, Artan said he was in good spirits.

"I feel very good now. And I wanted to thank FIFA for supporting me all the way and the Somali people also. So I am very grateful for FIFA and CAF also. So this is what I have to say," Artan said.

Somalia's government said it had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the U.S. and FIFA so that Artan could enter the country, and was saddened by what had happened.

"His international achievements are a source of honour and pride for the Somali people," Somalia's sports ministry said in a statement.

The Somali Football Federation said it had not received an official explanation for why Artan was denied entry and was working with FIFA and relevant authorities to understand the circumstances.

A FIFA spokesperson said the organisation "is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present".

Artan would also be unable to referee games in Mexico and Canada.

FIFA's head of match officials, Pierluigi Collina, has set up a training hub in Miami for the 140 referees and assistant referees participating in the event.

These officials are required to stay at the training base for logistical and security reasons, therefore it would not be possible for Artan to referee games in Canada and Mexico without setting foot in the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, without naming him, that a Somali national who arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns.

The agency did not elaborate, but said the referee underwent routine additional inspection before being denied entry. The Trump administration last year imposed a travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.

Artan, named CAF's Best Male Referee for 2025, had a valid visa, according to media reports.

(Writing by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)