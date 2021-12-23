Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Some players may have legitimate vaccine concerns: PFA chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Some players may have legitimate vaccine concerns: PFA chief

Some players may have legitimate vaccine concerns: PFA chief

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - The words "Frontline Heroes" are seen next to images of Cristiano Ronaldo and emergency staff at Old Trafford after Manchester United's Premier League match against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium was postponed due to a number of positive coronavirus tests among players and staff, Manchester, Britain - December 14, 2021

23 Dec 2021 12:39PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 12:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Chief Executive Maheta Molango said some players may have "legitimate concerns" in deciding not to take a COVID-19 vaccine but the PFA is trying to help them make the "right choice".

The English Football League said last week that 25per cent of its players from 72 clubs did not intend to get vaccinated even as outbreaks forced fixtures to be postponed across divisions.

The Premier League, which has also suffered from virus-enforced postponements, said 92per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three doses, with 84per cent of players on the "vaccination journey."

The English top flight said on Monday there were a record 90 new cases of COVID-19 among players and staff in the last week.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston has urged footballers to "overcome their reluctance" to get the COVID-19 vaccine because it is their social responsibility.

Molango told the BBC that the PFA supported vaccinations but added it was "only one piece of the puzzle."

"We have to be careful with over-simplistic assessments of situations," Molango said.

"(The players are) the same people that a few months ago, when I was at home and most people were at home, were told go out and play with no vaccines, that there were 'no worries, you're going to be fine'.

"We're trying to help the players make the right choice based on science. They need to listen to the experts but at the same time, we have to acknowledge that certain people may have legitimate concerns."

Ten Premier League games have been postponed this month due to outbreaks but clubs have agreed to fulfil the busy festive fixture schedule.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us