Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Son of All Blacks great Kirwan scores winner for New Zealand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Son of All Blacks great Kirwan scores winner for New Zealand

13 Oct 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 02:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand defender Niko Kirwan stepped out of his father's shadow to net the winner in the All Whites' 1-0 defeat of Bahrain in a friendly on Tuesday.

The son of rugby great John Kirwan, who played 63 times for New Zealand's All Blacks, Niko came on as a second-half substitute to head home a cross from Liberato Cacace in the 89th minute for his first international goal.

It was the Italy-based 26-year-old's second New Zealand appearance after making his debut in Sunday's 2-1 win over Curacao.

"It's unreal," said Kirwan.

"I was already so happy to get called up and really keen to show (coach) Danny (Hay) and the staff what I'm capable (of) but you would never think that we would come away with two wins and especially the goal."

The Bahrain and Curacao matches were New Zealand's first since late-2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand, bidding to reach their third World Cup and first since 2010, are expected to play their Oceania qualifiers in March in 2022 host nation Qatar.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us