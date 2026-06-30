Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

Son apologises after South Korea's early World Cup exit, urges fans to support team
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Son apologises after South Korea's early World Cup exit, urges fans to support team

Son apologises after South Korea's early World Cup exit, urges fans to support team

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group B - South Korea v Kuwait - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - June 10, 2025 South Korea's Son Heung Min waves to the fans after the match REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon/File Photo

30 Jun 2026 06:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, June 29 : South Korea captain Son Heung-min apologised to fans on Monday after the team's group-stage exit from the World Cup and urged them to support the players rather than criticise them following the campaign.

The apology came a day after Hong Myung-bo resigned as South Korea coach. Results on Saturday meant the South Koreans would not advance to the last 32 as one of the eight third-placed finishers in the group phase.

Expectations had been high for a talented South Korean squad featuring Son, Paris St Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae. Drawn alongside co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Africa, they were widely expected to reach the knockout rounds.

South Korea opened with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, but defeats by Mexico and South Africa left them reliant on results elsewhere, ultimately falling short of a place in the knockout stage.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I don't know where to begin," Son said in a lengthy Instagram post. "I can't pretend I don't know what happened, nor do I want to escape reality.

"First and foremost, I would like to offer my sincere apologies to the people of South Korea and to all the fans who love soccer.

"As a soccer lover myself, I can only imagine how heartbreaking, frustrating, and painful it must have been for you to watch a match like this. That is why I feel that a simple 'I'm sorry' cannot begin to convey the disappointment and hurt you must be feeling - it feels woefully inadequate even to say it..."

The former Tottenham Hotspur player, now 33, endured a difficult tournament, failing to score or provide an assist in any of South Korea's three matches.

Questions have also been raised about Hong's handling of the winger. Son started on the bench for South Korea's decisive clash with South Africa and was introduced only in the second half. Hong had also withdrawn him during the defeat by Mexico.

Son, who had previously considered ending his international career after South Korea's semi-final defeat at the 2024 Asian Cup, earlier this month dismissed speculation that the tournament in North America would be his last World Cup.

"I will give it my all to bring joy to you all once again. I have never forgotten the promises I made to our fans. Until you call for me, until you need me, I will pour my heart and soul into preparing myself to do better," Son said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement