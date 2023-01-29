Son at the double to fire Tottenham past Preston in FA Cup

PRESTON, England: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min returned to form with two goals in their 3-0 defeat of second-tier Preston North End in the FA Cup fourth round, with debutant Arnaut Danjuma also on target at Deepdale on Saturday (Jan 28).

South Korean Son has endured a lean season but made the difference with two superb goals after the break as the visitors moved comfortably through to the next round.

Five minutes into the second half the ball was played to Son outside the penalty area and he struck an unstoppable drive low into the corner of the net.

It was only his second goal since mid-October but 19 minutes later he struck again, turning smoothly on the edge of the box and firing past Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Apart from a brief spell in between Tottenham's goals, Preston rarely troubled the away side who did not even need to bring leading scorer Harry Kane off the bench.

Dutch forward Danjuma, who signed for Spurs on loan from Spanish club Villarreal this week, came off the bench to score his side's third with a close-range finish late on.