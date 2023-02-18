Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Son of former Qatari PM bids for Manchester United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Son of former Qatari PM bids for Manchester United

Son of former Qatari PM bids for Manchester United

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2022 General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

18 Feb 2023 04:59AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 06:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, on Friday launched a bid to buy Premier League soccer club Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim is the son of Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, who is one of the richest men in the Gulf state.

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure..." read a statement from his representatives.

A deal for the record 20-time English champions will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, which was the $5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for United's Premier League rivals Chelsea, sources told Reuters previously.

United are the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.

On Thursday, the Daily Telegraph reported that Saudi Arabia has also submitted a bid for the club.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long United fan and founder of chemicals firm INEOS, is another likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms, sources have told Reuters.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.