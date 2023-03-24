Logo
Sport

Son hits brace in Klinsmann's Korea debut as Colombia claim draw
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Colombia - Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan, South Korea - March 24, 2023 South Korea's Son Heung-min scores their second goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Colombia - Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan, South Korea - March 24, 2023 South Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Colombia - Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan, South Korea - March 24, 2023 South Korea's Son Heung-min scores their first goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Colombia - Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan, South Korea - March 24, 2023 South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann shakes hands with Son Heung-min after the match REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Colombia - Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan, South Korea - March 24, 2023 South Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
24 Mar 2023 09:27PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 09:27PM)
South Korea threw away a two-goal halftime lead to share a 2-2 draw with Colombia in Ulsan on Friday in coach Juergen Klinsmann's first game in charge of the Taeguk Warriors.

Son Heung-min scored twice to give the Koreans a comfortable lead at the interval but two goals in four minutes after the restart from James Rodriguez and Jorge Carrascal earned the Colombians a draw.

Son put his scoring difficulties for Tottenham Hotspur behind him to give the Koreans the lead in the 10th minute, capitalising on his side winning possession deep inside the Colombian half to net from distance.

His second was even more impressive as last year's joint-top scorer in the Premier League bent a dipping free kick past Camilo Vargas from 25 yards with his right foot.

Rodriguez pulled one back for the Colombians within a minute of the restart when he slotted in Diego Valoyes' cutback from the right and Carrascal swept in the equaliser three minutes later.

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu almost won the game for the Koreans with two minutes remaining, only to see his goal-bound effort cleared by the Colombia defence with Vargas absent.

The Koreans will host Uruguay in Seoul on Tuesday in Klinsmann's second game in charge while the Colombians will travel to Osaka to take on Japan.

Source: Reuters

