Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Son, Hwang named in South Korea's World Cup qualifying squad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Son, Hwang named in South Korea's World Cup qualifying squad

Son, Hwang named in South Korea's World Cup qualifying squad

FILE PHOTO: South Korea men's national football team players Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan attend their inaugural ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

27 Sep 2021 12:09PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 12:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

English Premier League-based duo Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan have been included in South Korea's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Syria and Iran.

Paulo Bento's side host the Syrians on Oct. 7 before travelling to Tehran to meet Group A leaders Iran five days later at the Azadi Stadium.

South Korea have four points from their opening two games in the final phase of Asia's preliminaries for next year's finals in Qatar, drawing 0-0 with Iraq on Sept. 2 before beating Lebanon 1-0 five days later.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son withdrew from the squad ahead of the clash with Lebanon due to a calf injury but has since returned to full fitness with his club side.

Hwang has impressed since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from RB Leipzig at the end of the transfer window, scoring on his debut against Watford last month.

Only the top two finishers in Asia's two groups are guaranteed to qualify for Qatar.

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us