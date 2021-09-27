Son, Hwang named in South Korea's World Cup qualifying squad

English Premier League-based duo Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan have been included in South Korea's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Syria and Iran.

Paulo Bento's side host the Syrians on Oct. 7 before travelling to Tehran to meet Group A leaders Iran five days later at the Azadi Stadium.

South Korea have four points from their opening two games in the final phase of Asia's preliminaries for next year's finals in Qatar, drawing 0-0 with Iraq on Sept. 2 before beating Lebanon 1-0 five days later.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son withdrew from the squad ahead of the clash with Lebanon due to a calf injury but has since returned to full fitness with his club side.

Hwang has impressed since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from RB Leipzig at the end of the transfer window, scoring on his debut against Watford last month.

Only the top two finishers in Asia's two groups are guaranteed to qualify for Qatar.

