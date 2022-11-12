Logo
Son included in South Korea's squad for World Cup
Son included in South Korea's squad for World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Paraguay - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea - June 10, 2022 South Korea's Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/

12 Nov 2022 12:25PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 12:25PM)
Son Heung-min has been included in South Korea's 26-man squad for this month's World Cup finals in Qatar despite suffering a fractured eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League earlier this month.

Head coach Paulo Bento included Son in his squad after the 30-year-old declared himself fit to feature for the Koreans, who will be making their 10th consecutive appearance at the World Cup finals.

Bento's team will begin their World Cup campaign against Uruguay in Group H on Nov. 24 before facing Ghana on Nov. 28 and Portugal on Dec. 2.

Squad: Kim Seung-gyu, Jo Hyeon-woo, Song Bum-keun, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su, Hong Chul, Kim Moon-hwan, Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Tae-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Cho Yu-min, Jung Woo-young, Na Sang-ho, Paik Seung-ho, Son Jun-ho, Song Min-kyu, Kwon Chang-hoon, Son Heung-min, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lee Kang-in, Hwang Ui-jo, Cho Gue-sung

(This story has been refiled to fix headline)

Source: Reuters

