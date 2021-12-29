Logo
Son, Ji win South Korea's player of the year awards
29 Dec 2021 12:24PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 12:29PM)
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has been named South Korea's male footballer of the year for a record sixth time with Ji So-yun reclaiming the women's award, the Korea Football Association said on Wednesday.

Son topped a poll of KFA officials and South Korean journalists ahead of Fenerbahce centre back Kim Min-jae to win the award for the third year in a row. He also previously claimed the title in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

The 29-year-old has scored 22 times for Tottenham in all competitions during the 2020/21 season, while also netting four times in World Cup qualifying for South Korea in 2021.

Chelsea's Ji took the women's award also for a sixth time after winning it in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2019.

Ji won the Women's Super League, League Cup and FA Cup last season as Chelsea completed the domestic treble. They also finished runners-up in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

