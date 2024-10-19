Son returns to help fire Spurs to 4-1 win over West Ham

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to thrash West Ham United 4-1, with captain Son Heung-min returning from injury to wrap up the victory before the visitors had Mohammed Kudus sent off late on in an entertaining Premier League derby on Saturday (Oct 19).

West Ham went ahead through Kudus after 18 minutes but Spurs equalised in the 36th on the counter when Dejan Kulusevski's shot was tipped on to the woodwork by Alphonse Areola only for the ball to roll along the line and in off the far post.

The hosts continued to dominate after the break and scored again when Yves Bissouma side-footed home before Son's shot rebounded off Areola and a defender for an own goal by the keeper. Son then got on the scoresheet with a fine solo effort.

West Ham went down to 10 men in the 86th when Kudus was sent off for violent conduct after a VAR review. The win took Spurs up to provisional sixth place in the standings with 13 points from eight games, while West Ham are 14th with eight points.

"I thought we were good today," said Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. "We had to work hard in the first half but we got back into the game after conceding.

"After that it was outstanding from the lads, good energy, some good goals although I thought we could have got a few more. Good day at the office."

Tottenham came into the match still smarting from throwing away a two-goal lead at Brighton & Hove Albion to lose 3-2 before the international break, much to the disgust of Australian Postecoglou who was determined it would not happen again.

However, this time they found themselves behind, against the run of play, as Kudus's shot into the ground bounced up and over Spurs defender Pedro Porro on the line after a cut back from Jarrod Bowen who burst past Destiny Udogie on the right.

Spurs stepped up the pressure though and equalised on the counter-attack when Kulusevski cut in from the right and fired a shot that eventually found its way into the net much to the frustration of Areola who had initially made a fine save.

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison was substituted at the break with Pape Matar Sarr coming on to replace him as Spurs continued to take the game to West Ham and seven minutes into the second half the home side went in front for the first time.

Udogie made good progress on the left and cut the ball back into the area for Bissouma to fire home.

Spurs then broke quickly again and Kulusevski played in Son down the right. Although the South Korean forward's tame, low shot was saved by the feet of Areola the ball hit Jean-Clair Todibo and rebounded into the net off the unfortunate keeper.

Son then wrapped up the win on the hour with a trademark goal as he twisted and turned before firing home a low shot. He almost scored again minutes later but hit the post, with West Ham's defence reeling under the home side's pressure.

A dreadful afternoon for the Hammers was complete when Kudus was sent off for pushing defender Micky van de Ven in the face before he did the same to Sarr in the melee that broke out.

Referee Andy Madley, who had initially shown a yellow card, was summoned to the VAR screen and Kudus was dismissed.