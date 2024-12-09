Son urges Spurs players to step up as pressure mounts on Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min called on his team mates to raise their game after Sunday's 4-3 loss to visitors Chelsea dropped them to 11th in the Premier League and heaped more pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Son scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Spurs, who lost centre back Cristian Romero to injury early on and his fellow defender Micky van de Ven near the end.

Spurs have won only once in their last seven matches in all competitions and Son said the team had to remain unified.

"We got to stick together in such difficult moments, it's very important and it's why we need big support," he told Sky Sports.

"The players are very young and they need support more than we have had before. The fans were always supporting amazingly but I think it's time the players also need to step up."

Australian Postecoglou is in his second season at Spurs and Romero said he was a "great coach".

"We saw it in the first season. In this second one we've suffered a lot of injuries," he told Telemundo.

"Players are the first one to be criticised, then if we lose 10 games, the staff can be changed, but nobody talks about what is actually happening.

"We are very happy with this staff, me and my colleagues. We love how they work and the football they try to play."

Spurs visit Scottish side Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday and Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.