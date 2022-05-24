Son's Spurs to play Sevilla in pre-season tour of South Korea

South Korea captain Son Heung-min is set to play on home soil with his club side Tottenham Hotspur after they announced a pre-season friendly against Sevilla in Suwon in July.

Spurs enjoy a massive following in South Korea thanks to Son, who finished joint top scorer in the Premier League this season with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Spurs the match will take place at Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 16, three days after they face a K League select in Seoul. It will be Spurs' third visit to the country.

Tottenham and Sevilla both finished fourth in their domestic campaigns to secure automatic berths in next season's Champions League.