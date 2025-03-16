Soocer-Pride Park pitch was not fit for Women's League Cup final, Chelsea coach Bompastor says

Chelsea Women's head coach Sonia Bompastor criticised Pride Park's pitch quality after her side beat Manchester City 2-1 to win the Women's League Cup, suggesting such standards might not be accepted in the men's game.

Bompastor, who was handed her first silverware with the team at Championship side Derby County's 32,944 capacity home stadium on Saturday, noted that the pitch was substandard for a final, a view shared by City's interim boss Nick Cushing.

"It is a shame to have this pitch for a final, especially when you expect in England to have the best groundsmen and pitches in the world," the 44-year-old told a reporter after the game.

"I'm not sure if it was a men's final game it would be the same. We just need to make sure we have the best facilities and grass to play the games."

Cushing said, "I obviously would like the pitch to be a little bit better. It is what it is. I'm sure the pitch will be better at the Joie Stadium (City women's home)."

Former England player and commentator Fara Williams told the BBC the pitch was "cut up" and "bobbly".

Unlike the men's League Cup final, which is held at Wembley every year, the women's final is played at different venues, with last year's taking place at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux.

Holders Liverpool play Newcastle United at Wembley in the men's League Cup final later on Sunday.