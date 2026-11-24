Nov 24 : Fifteen-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered an extraordinary 204 off 53 balls as India A cruised to a seven-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates in an ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup group-stage match in Doha on Tuesday.

After UAE posted 249-8, the chase turned into a one-man exhibition as Sooryavanshi blasted 28 sixes and seven fours in a breathtaking innings which set List A records for the fastest century and double century.‌

It was the latest landmark in a remarkable rise that has established Sooryavanshi as one of India's most exciting young talents.

In July, he became India's youngest men's international when he made his T20 debut against England, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Sooryavanshi earned his first senior call-up after bursting onto the scene with a 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

He further underlined his potential this season, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer and hitting a competition record 72 sixes.