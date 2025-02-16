Sorloth rescues 10-men Atletico in 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo

MADRID : Atletico Madrid wasted a golden opportunity to go top in LaLiga as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by visitors Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Atletico played almost the entire game a man short after midfielder Pablo Barrios was shown a straight red card for a reckless studs-up tackle on Pablo Duran in the fourth minute.

Iago Aspas fired home a 68th-minute penalty after Robin Le Normand had fouled Borja Iglesias inside the box but forward Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to finish off a counter attack in the 81st minute and rescue a valuable point for the home side.

Real top the standings with 51 points after being held to a 1-1 draw at Osasuna earlier on Saturday, one point ahead of Atletico in second. With a game in hand, Barcelona are third on 48 points and will face Rayo Vallecano on Monday.