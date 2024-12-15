Logo
Sorloth's header maintains Atletico's winning run in victory against Getafe
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Getafe - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - December 15, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth celebrate with teammates after scoring their first goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Getafe - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - December 15, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action with Getafe's Domingos Duarte REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Getafe - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - December 15, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone in action with Getafe's Juan Iglesias REUTERS/Susana Vera
15 Dec 2024 11:21PM
MADRID : Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to score with a header late in the second half and give Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 1-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday, their 11th consecutive triumph in all competitions.

Atletico are now level with Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga standings on 38 points from 17 matches, moving above Real Madrid who are third on 37. Barcelona host lowly Leganes later on Sunday.

Atletico, who have won all their games since late October, had to dig deep to break the deadlock and their winner came in a collaboration between two substitutes in the 69th minute.

Fullback Nahuel Molina lifted a long cross from the right touchline which found the unmarked Sorloth whose header at the far post beat goalkeeper David Soria.

Source: Reuters

