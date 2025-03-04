Sotutu gets three-week ban in blow for Blues

Auckland Blues number eight Hoskins Sotutu has been banned for three weeks after being sent off for a dangerous tackle in the win over the Wellington Hurricanes at the weekend.

The 14-test All Black was red-carded after high contact on opposing number eight Peter Lakai late in the 33-29 win in Wellington.

Sotutu will miss Friday's home match against the ACT Brumbies and the following games against the Waikato Chiefs and Canterbury Crusaders, governing body SANZAAR said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, he can return a week early for the Crusaders match at Eden Park if he takes World Rugby's tackle education programme.

Having lost two out of three games to start the season, the defending champion Blues can ill-afford to lose a player of Sotutu's calibre.

The Blues are already sweating on the fitness of loose forward Dalton Papali'i, who came off the field with a head-knock against the Hurricanes.