Soucek and Bowen give West Ham first league win at Old Trafford since 2007

MANCHESTER, England :West Ham United won a Premier League game at Old Trafford for the first time in 18 years with a 2-0 victory over Europa League finalists Manchester United on Sunday thanks to goals in each half from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

In a battle between two of this season's league stragglers, the Hammers ended their eight-game league winless run to climb over the home side into 15th in the table on 40 points with two games remaining, while the Red Devils fell to 16th with 39 points.

Soucek put West Ham on the score sheet in the 26th minute after some beautiful passing up the left before Mohammed Kudus passed across the goalmouth and Soucek was there to knock it into the net in a recurring problem for the home side this season.

"We were all together and fought for every ball. We had great pressing. When someone went to press others helped him. When somebody lost the ball, we didn't turn our backs," Soucek said. "Three days ago my wife gave birth to my son so I scored the goal for him."

Manchester United have fallen 1-0 behind 12 times at Old Trafford in the league this season, their most ever in a single season and second worst only to 19th-place Leicester City.

Bowen took advantage of some careless midfield play from Manchester United to double the Hammers' lead in the 57th minute when Kudus drove forward and his shot deflected into the path of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who squared the ball for Bowen to tap in.

Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte had expected a free kick after a tackle from Wan-Bissaka but no whistle came and Ugarte sat on the pitch while West Ham continued their attack.

While Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has said the May 21 Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur - with the victors qualifying for the Champions League - is the team's focus, Sunday's ugly loss was a big blow in their build-up for that game in Bilbao, Spain.

"We created a lot of chances but it's not enough. We have to put our chances into goals. Today was a frustrating because we couldn't do that," Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes told Sky Sports.

"We can't just only focus on the Europa League final, we have to put maximum effort on every game. Any points in the Premier League at this moment for us will be massive."

Amorim's men had 20 shots to West Ham's nine, many of them coming late in the game as Man United probed and probed but lacked finesse with their finishing touch.

West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was put to work making several terrific saves, including throwing his body in front of Rasmus Hojlund's blistering shot from just two metres out minutes before the final whistle.

There was no late-game heroics from Manchester United as the Hammers, whose fans have had little to cheer about this season, held on to win while their travelling supporters celebrated in the Mancunian sunshine.

They had not won a league game at Old Trafford since the final day of the 2006-07 season, the same day Alex Ferguson's Manchester United celebrated the club's 16th top-flight title.