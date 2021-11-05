Soucek own goal denies West Ham win in Genk, Lyon reach last 16

West Ham United dropped points for the first time in this season's Europa League campaign as a late own goal by Tomas Soucek in a 2-2 draw at Genk denied them a fourth successive win in Group H on Thursday.

It looked as though Said Benrahma's second-half brace had secured the Hammers a last-16 spot with two games remaining but Soucek's attempted clearing header flew past Alphonse Areola in the 87th minute.

The London club still look almost certain to continue their European campaign in the new year as they lead the standings with 10 points from four games.

Genk have four points with Rapid Vienna and Dinamo Zagreb, who play later, both on three. A win for either Rapid or Dinamo would send West Ham into the knockout phase.

Olympique Lyonnais did guarantee a place in the last 16 as they beat Sparta Prague 3-0 to maintain their 100per cent record in Group A. Islam Slimani struck twice for the French club who are now the only team in the competition yet to drop points.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)