Soucek rescues a point for West Ham at Brentford after early Mbeumo goal

LONDON, England :Tomas Soucek cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's opener as West Ham United drew 1-1 at Brentford on Saturday, with the hosts becoming the first team in Premier League history to score in the opening minute in three successive matches.

The Hammers, who lost their opening three home games of the league season for the first time in the club's history, now sit 14th in the standings with five points, two fewer than Brentford, who are in 12th place, ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Brentford made another electric start when winger Mbeumo stunned the visitors 37 seconds after kickoff, volleying home from 12 yards after Fabio Carvalho flicked the ball back into the box, sending it into the top-right corner.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international has been in fine form, scoring five goals in six appearances in the Premier League, and the latest was identical to his acrobatic volley against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Despite scoring lightning-quick goals against reigning champions Manchester City (22 seconds) and Tottenham (23 seconds), Thomas Frank's side failed to win either game.

Brentford's cause has not been helped by a growing injury crisis, however, having lost forward Yoane Wissa, left back Rico Henry, and midfielders Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard.

West Ham had just one shot on target in the opening half but moved up a gear after the interval, and Soucek was in the right place at the right time to bundle the ball in with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box.

The draw will ease some of the pressure on Julen Lopetegui, with the former Spain and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss having won two of his eight competitive games since replacing David Moyes as West Ham's head coach in May.