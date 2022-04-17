Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soucek strike helps West Ham draw with managerless Burnley
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soucek strike helps West Ham draw with managerless Burnley

Soucek strike helps West Ham draw with managerless Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Burnley - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 17, 2022 Burnley's Jay Rodriguez in action with West Ham United's Lukasz Fabianski and Craig Dawson REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soucek strike helps West Ham draw with managerless Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Burnley - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 17, 2022 West Ham United's Nikola Vlasic reacts after Burnley's Ashley Westwood sustains an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soucek strike helps West Ham draw with managerless Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Burnley - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 17, 2022 West Ham United's Michail Antonio in action with Burnley's Josh Brownhill Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
17 Apr 2022 11:38PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 12:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek scored his fifth league goal of the season to cancel out Burnley forward Wout Weghorst's first-half strike and snatch a 1-1 Premier League draw against their managerless opponents at the London Stadium on Sunday (Apr 17).

Soucek pounced to level the scores after a curling free kick by Manuel Lanzini glanced off Weghorst and into his path in the 74th minute to deny Burnley caretaker Mike Jackson a first win after they sacked long-serving boss Sean Dyche on Friday.

The result also denied 18th-placed Burnley the opportunity to close the gap on Everton above them to one point, heaping the pressure on the team with seven matches left in the season to avoid the drop to the second-tier Championship.

Burnley grabbed the lead shortly after midfielder Ashley Westwood was taken off on a stretcher following a serious right leg injury, as Weghorst rose highest to nod in a rebound after Jay Rodriguez headed on to the crossbar from a corner.

The visitors then squandered an opportunity to double their advantage as Maxwel Cornet dragged his penalty wide following a staggered run-up, having won the spot kick after a challenge by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the box.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope ensured that they did not leave London empty-handed, producing two superb late saves to deny Michail Antonio as West Ham pushed hard for a winner.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

football Premier League West Ham

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us