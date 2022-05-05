Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sounders defeat Pumas to win CONCACAF Champions League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sounders defeat Pumas to win CONCACAF Champions League

Sounders defeat Pumas to win CONCACAF Champions League
May 4, 2022; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raúl Ruidíaz (9) kisses the Concacaf Champions League trophy following a 3-0 second leg victory against Pumas at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sounders defeat Pumas to win CONCACAF Champions League
May 4, 2022; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raúl Ruidíaz (9) dribbles ahead of Pumas midfielder Higor Matheus Meritao (8) during the second half of the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sounders defeat Pumas to win CONCACAF Champions League
May 4, 2022; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro (10) assists on a goal by forward Raúl Ruidíaz (not pictured) against Pumas during the second half of the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
05 May 2022 02:17PM (Updated: 05 May 2022 02:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Seattle Sounders became the first Major League Soccer (MLS) side to win the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday after Raul Ruidiaz's double helped them to a 3-0 win over Mexico's Pumas UNAM on Wednesday and a 5-2 victory on aggregate.

The American side's victory, in front of a record crowd of 68,741 at Lumen Field, ended a streak of 13 consecutive Champions League title wins by Mexican clubs.

The teams drew 2-2 in the first leg in Mexico.

MLS sides DC United (1998) and Los Angeles Galaxy (2000) won the region's premier club competition when it was called the CONCACAF Champions Cup and featured a different format.

"There are no words to describe what I'm feeling right now, the club made history and deserved it, now enjoy it," Ruidiaz told Fox Sports.

The Peru striker broke the deadlock with a deflected effort in the 45th minute and another late on before Nicolas Lodeiro scored from a rebound in the 88th minute.

"The MLS deserved the continental title, and this will go down in history," said Lodeiro.

The title means that the Sounders will also become the first MLS team to progress to the FIFA Club World Cup, the annual competition that brings together the champions from the six global confederations.

CONCACAF is the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us