Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sounders say MLS teams can compete 'any given day' with Mexican clubs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sounders say MLS teams can compete 'any given day' with Mexican clubs

06 May 2022 01:29AM (Updated: 06 May 2022 01:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Seattle Sounders ended the Mexican grip on the CONCACAF Champions League to reach the continental mountaintop, a victory the MLS side hopes will usher in a new era where the battle for regional supremacy is more balanced than ever before.

Seattle beat Pumas 3-0 at home on Wednesday for a 5-2 aggregate triumph in the CONCACAF Champions League final that made them the first MLS team to win the modern incarnation of a tournament that has been dominated by Mexican sides.

The Sounders hope their breakthrough will open the floodgates for other MLS clubs looking to emulate their feat and feel the talent exists at other clubs to make it happen.

"Look, we're a good team, we spent a long time building this thing. But there's a lot of good teams in this league,” said Seattle General Manager Garth Lagerwey.

"There's a bunch of good teams and that's the whole thing, we're level now with the top Mexican clubs. The top MLS clubs I believe can compete on any given day with anybody in Mexico, and you just couldn't say that five years ago."

In Wednesday's game, played before a CCL-record crowd of nearly 69,000 fans, Peruvian striker Raul Ruidiaz scored twice for the Sounders before Uruguay's Nicolas Lodeiro put the game away when he slotted home a rebound in the 88th minute.

As the top team in the region, the Sounders will head to the FIFA Club World Cup, something no other MLS club has achieved.

"We are the symbol, we're the tip of the spear, we pushed through, we finally did it, we vanquished the demons," said Lagerwey.

"But everybody's welcome. We want a crowded mountaintop up here. We don't want to be up here by ourselves."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us