Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Africa all-rounder Morris calls time on career
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Africa all-rounder Morris calls time on career

South Africa all-rounder Morris calls time on career

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 South Africa's Chris Morris celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

11 Jan 2022 04:39PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 04:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bowling all-rounder Chris Morris announced his retirement from cricket on Tuesday, calling time on a career which saw him represent South Africa 69 times across all formats.

The 34-year-old made his debut for South Africa in 2012 and went on to play four tests, 42 One-Day Internationals and 23 Twenty20 internationals, taking 94 international wickets and scoring 773 runs.

He last played for South Africa in the 2019 ODI World Cup, in which he was their highest wicket-taker with 13.

Morris also earned million-dollar deals in the Indian Premier League on multiple occasions, becoming the most expensive buy in the tournament's history in February 2021 when he returned to the Rajasthan Royals for 162.5 million rupees. (US$2.20 million)

"Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small ... it's been a fun ride," Morris said on Instagram.

Morris added that he would be taking up a coaching role with South African franchise Titans.

(US$1 = 73.8950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengalurul Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us