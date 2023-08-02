Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Africa book spot in knockout stages with last-gasp win over Italy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Africa book spot in knockout stages with last-gasp win over Italy

South Africa book spot in knockout stages with last-gasp win over Italy
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - South Africa v Italy - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - August 2, 2023 South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
South Africa book spot in knockout stages with last-gasp win over Italy
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - South Africa v Italy - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - August 2, 2023 South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana scores their third goal REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
South Africa book spot in knockout stages with last-gasp win over Italy
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - South Africa v Italy - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - August 2, 2023 South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe in action with Italy's Elisa Bartoli REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
South Africa book spot in knockout stages with last-gasp win over Italy
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - South Africa v Italy - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - August 2, 2023 South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana in action with Italy's Lucia Di Guglielmo REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
South Africa book spot in knockout stages with last-gasp win over Italy
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - South Africa v Italy - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - August 2, 2023 South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
02 Aug 2023 05:29PM (Updated: 02 Aug 2023 05:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: Thembi Kgatlana scored a last-gasp winner to give South Africa their first ever Women's World Cup win with a 3-2 victory over Italy that sent them through to the last 16 of the tournament at the expense of their opponents.

Striker Kgatlana struck two minutes into stoppage time to send her team off to Sydney for a clash with the Netherlands on Sunday and broke the hearts of the Italians, who had only needed a draw to progress.

Italy had appeared to salvage the draw they needed when Arianna Caruso scored from a corner in the 74th minute but were left to rue what could have been after a series of late missed chances.

The Italians had opened the scoring when Karabo Dhlamini tripped Italy forward Chiara Beccari just inside the box in the 10th minute and Caruso converted the penalty with a confident shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

South Africa equalised in the 32nd minute through an own goal from Benedetta Orsi, who did not check where goalkeeper Francesca Durante was before making a back pass.  

Banyana Banyana went ahead for the first time in the 67th minute when Kgatlana's neat inside pass found Hildah Magaia free behind the defensive line and the forward swept it into the net.

Caruso answered seven minutes later from a corner when the ball caught her hip in a goalmouth scramble and cannoned into the bottom right corner of the net.

It looked as though Italy might hang on for the draw in a frantic finale but Magaia's pass found Kgatlana in the box and the striker smashed the ball into the net to secure second place in the group behind Sweden.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.