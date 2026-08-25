South Africa captain Kolisi cleared to face New Zealand in second test

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 : South Africa’s influential captain Siya Kolisi has recovered from a hamstring injury and will be fit to face New Zealand in the second test of the "Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry" tour in Cape Town on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Tuesday.

Erasmus named Kolisi in his starting XV on Monday with the proviso that he came through training unscathed to prove his fitness, which he has done. The flanker will form a loose-trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Jasper Wiese.

"Siya will be starting and he will captain the team," Erasmus told the media. "It was a hamstring niggle, not something major like he had before 2019 or 2023 (World Cups).

"It was a grade two tear, and it takes a little time to recover, and that's why we've been cautious."

The world champion Springboks are smarting from a 33-16 defeat by the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday after an error-strewn performance.

The match in Cape Town is the second of four tests and will be followed on consecutive weekends by matches in Johannesburg and Baltimore in the United States.

South Africa team:

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Thomas du Toit, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Andre Esterhuizen, 21-Cameron Hanekom, 22-Morne van den Berg, 23-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu